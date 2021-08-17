Dennie Wayne Flock…December 10, 1963 – -August 13, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Aug 17, 2021 | Comments 0
FUNERAL SERVICE INFORMATION
Time: 7:30pm – Sunday, August 22, 2021
Place: Kit Carson County Fairgrounds – Burlington, CO
Place of Burial:
Director: Brown Funeral Home in Burlington, CO
Memorial Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Dennie Flock Memorial at The Bank of Burlington, PO Box 427 Burlington, CO 80807, it will be used for the Pink Chaps Fund and Caring Hands Hospice.
Surviving Family Members: He is survived by his wife Charlene Flock; Children, Tyler Flock and Sydney (Luke) Terrell; 4 Grand Children, Taya Flock, Thatcher Flock, Cleo Terrell, and Emerson Terrell; Siblings, Tammy (Doug) Beeson and Danna (John) Brachtenbach, 9 Nieces and Nephews, Brother In-Laws, Sister In-Law, and Countless friends, employees, and furry friends.
Preceded in death by: Dennie is preceded in death by his parents Ray and Shirley Flock.
FRIENDS AND FAMILY MAY SIGN THE GUEST BOOK AND REGISTER ONLINE CONDOLENCES AT www.brownfuneraldirectors.com
Brown Funeral Home
Eads, Burlington & Cheyenne Wells, Colorado
1-800-440-2850
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: