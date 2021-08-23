Crespin Announces Bid for Re-Election
Letter to the Editor:
I am honored to announce my candidacy for re-election as the Mayor for the City of Lamar. Since having been elected in 2019, many things have changed in our community. Shortly after my swearing in, the COVID pandemic hit our nation.
Despite the challenges we faced during the COVID pandemic, the City of Lamar continued to work towards strengthening our infrastructure, growing our community, improving communications and adding new and exciting amenities, like Escondido and North Gateway Park.
Having served our community as your Mayor during the COVID pandemic, was a challenge that gave me the experience to manage an unprecedented crisis and help to maintain stability in our City. I worked with the City staff to ensure that we continued to provide basic city services, and we were successful in keeping a balanced budget during a time when our community and world came to a standstill.
After the resignation of our City Administrator, I offered to accept the responsibility of sharing the duties of the Interm City Administrator. The acceptance of this role has given me the opportunity to see the challenges our Department Heads and staff face on a day to day basis. By accepting the responsibility of the Interim City Administrator, we have saved our City additional expense and have given the City Council more time to find the best candidate for our City. More importantly, it has given me the opportunity to learn more about how our City functions, which I believe, has helped me become a better Mayor for you and for our community.
The challenges that I have experienced as your Mayor and Interim City Administrator – combined with the experiences of my previous 10 years as a City Council member, and 5 years as your Mayor Pro-Tem – have given me more knowledge and hands-on training than I could have ever hoped for.
As a rural community we have limited resources and must learn how to make the most of what we have. There are so many important relationships and duties that make our City run. All of these things must truly be experienced to know what it takes to fulfill the duties of the Mayor. It is because of my years of experience and my hands-on education that I believe I am the best candidate for Mayor of the City of Lamar.
There have been many projects that we have begun with many more great things in the works. We have had successes over the past two years and I plan to keep the momentum and excitement moving forward. As your Mayor, I will continue to work towards strengthening and growing our community. I will continue to have an open door policy, to work to improve communication and to continue to provide transparency. Finally, I will continue to love our community and place the needs of the City of Lamar as a priority in the same manner that I have always tried to do.
I love our community, and I love the City of Lamar. I hope that you will give me the opportunity to use these experiences and this knowledge to finish what we have started over the past few years.
I am honored to have had the opportunity to be the Mayor of the City of Lamar and I hope that I can count on your vote for re-election in November of 2021.
Thank you,
Kirk Crespin
