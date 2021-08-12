Colorado Crop Progress & Condition Report, Week Ending August 8, 2021
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Spring crops continued to progress close to average last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. In northwestern counties, monsoon moisture improved conditions but more is needed to provide long-term relief. Hay harvest continued. In northeastern counties, dry pockets emerged amidst very hot and dry weather. County reports indicated non-irrigated crops were stressed from dry conditions and yield expectations were decreasing.
Concerns remained regarding pasture and range condition. County reports indicated producers were harvesting barley in the district. In east central counties, isolated moisture was received in some areas while others remained dry. County reports noted sorghum was just beginning to turn color. In southwestern counties, monsoon moisture continued to help area moisture supplies, but consistent moisture is still needed. In the San Luis Valley, the second cutting of alfalfa progressed more last week and barley was notably coloring well.
County reports noted some lodging was observed. Received moisture proved beneficial to area pasture and range. In southeastern counties, isolated moisture was reported and was very heavy in areas. Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 7 percent very short, 23 percent short, 56 percent adequate, and 14 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 80 percent average and 20 percent light. Cattle death loss was 63 percent average and 37 percent light.
