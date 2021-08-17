Colorado Crop Progress and Condition Week Ending August 15, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Aug 17, 2021
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Hot and mostly dry conditions persisted last week, contributing to declines in soil moisture supplies and dryland crop conditions, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
Hay harvest continued in northwestern counties and little moisture was received last week. Extreme and exceptional drought conditions remained according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report.
In northeastern counties, isolated moisture was received, but overall the district remained very dry. Grass fires due to lightning were reported. Yield expectations for non-irrigated crops declined due to lack of precipitation and livestock producers were monitoring rangeland closely with the expectation of pulling livestock off early. Irrigated crops continued to progress nicely according to county reports and irrigation water supplies were noted as adequate.
East central counties received isolated precipitation last week and limited reports of corn harvested for silage were noted. The third cutting of alfalfa wrapped up in some areas. More counties were included in the abnormally dry designation last week according to the U.S. Drought Monitor report.
In southwestern counties, most precipitation was confined to southern counties. Very hot temperatures persisted and county reports noted below normal hay yields.
In the San Luis Valley, barley harvest began and the second cutting of alfalfa continued. County reports noted enough precipitation was received to support rangeland growth.
In southeastern counties, spotty moisture was received.
Irrigation water supplies remained mostly adequate, but rain is needed in the area. Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 1 percent very short, 20 percent short, 64 percent adequate, and 15 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 83 percent average and 17 percent light.
Cattle death loss was 60 percent average and 40 percent light.
