City Administrator Search Resumes, Troy Manor Property May Have a Buyer
Lamar Mayor, Kirk Crespin, and the city council set a work session for August 30th to meet with the city administrator search team representative, Larry Gilley of SGR, to discuss four new candidates available for the position. “We can look at the new candidates and make a decision from that point, or we can decide to go ahead and begin the search process again,” Crespin explained. The short list of the most recent candidates from the initial search for a replacement for Steven Kil came up negative earlier this summer when the city and the selected candidate were unable to come to terms.
Crespin asked local residents for some patience during the road construction project, noting that the portion of Main Street at the BNSF railroad tracks will be detoured for two days beginning Saturday, September 12th and 13th. The project is replacing older, aging asphalt with a new concrete overlay, matching the work done two years ago along South and North Main Streets.
The property occupied by the former Troy Manor Motel may be sold. Crespin stated the Mini-Mart group, which showed an interest in the property last year, made a tentative offer on the land at 1101 South Main Street. The city has made a counter offer of $105,000 and reviewed a non-binding letter of intent towards the purchase. Mayor Crespin said the city has stipulated that any purchase of the property needs to be one that will help generate sales tax revenue and increase the workforce. The property may be used as a restaurant or fast-food operation.
The council decided to waive fees associated with an extra cardboard disposal run for Sparrowhouse Ministries on South 3rd Street in Lamar. Joel and Veronica Jacoby had asked for some assistance in disposing of the mound of cardboard containers associated with their food distribution. Public Works Director, Pat Mason, told the council a test-run last week took only ten minutes which didn’t hinder the usual routine for that area. The council agreed the fees would be waived for a once-a-month schedule.
Dr. Linda Lujan, LCC President, made a presentation to the council on college activities as a new semester gets underway. She noted that in her six-year association with the college, she was pleased to see that after an 18 month hiatus for in-person learning due to the pandemic, classes will be open and in-person once again. She stressed that a safety-first program will still be followed for students and faculty alike. Lujan noted a number of construction improvements to the campus since 2015, including the most recent, the Career and Tech Education Building, that began excavation work last spring. “This will feature our Construction Trade curriculum as well as Renewable Energy and Precision Ag courses and should be open by late fall,” she noted. Dr. Lujan shared the good news that the college is receiving a $1.57million grant helping to increase rural access through internet technical support allowing one teacher to connect with a multitude of students at one time. The COPERR housing project under Jake Specht and Rod Dunn is moving forward in its first year of operation, the new student union will feature a Brew Unto Others coffeehouse which will be open to the public and workforce development proposals are also in progress.
A public hearing was set by the council for September 13, 2021 for the request for a special events permit from the Lamar Chamber of Commerce to host a beer garden for the annual Oktoberfest celebration on October 2nd.
GN Bank in Lamar was awarded the financing contract from the City for lease/purchase of three 2022 Ford F250 pickup trucks. One will be for the Streets Department, one for the GIS Department and one for Parks and Rec. Four proposals were received based on advertisements issued by the City. The amount financed is $49,898.64 at a 2.69% interest rate. The four bids were in close proximity to each other.
Weeds grow each season along the Fort Bent Canal and local citizens have addressed their concerns. Historically, the City of Lamar will mow the vegetation as a courtesy. A memorandum of understanding, approved by the council, established a written policy between the two entities to ensure the weeds are mown in a timely manner through the growing season. The Ditch Company will pay Lamar $200 each time the weeds reach a height of 12 inches or more which is a violation of the local maintenance code. The mowing path runs along the right-of-way between the Greenbelt west of 14th Street to the Willow Creek Siphon. The Ditch Company will consider the agreement at its September 1st meeting. The council also considered a similar agreement for the Lamar Canal, but took no action pending additional discussion.
The contract agreement with IHC Scott Inc was approved, pending verification of some conflicting dates, for the Taxiway A at the Southeast Colorado Regional Airport. The agreement stipulates bonding and insurance requirements for the project, estimated at $1,576,443.04. IHC Scott was the low bidder. The estimated duration of the project is 57 days from the time of start.
The concession contract between the City and the Lamar Savage Booster Club was extended by mutual agreement. The city will receive 8% of the net income for the year 2021-2022.
Mayor Crespin noted the 20th annual Tri-State 9/11 Tribute will be held Saturday, September 11th with the parade beginning at 10am.
