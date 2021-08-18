Charles Clifford Warren…February 2, 1943 – August 10, 2021
Charles Clifford Warren Sr. (Tippy), 78, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in Lamar, Colorado. Charles was born February 2, 1943, in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late Hanley Warren and Juanita (Jim) Glasscock. Proceeded in death by his brothers Richard, Jim Roy, Wiggy, Charles Warren, Billy Gore. Sisters: Jenny (Ralph), Ivy (Paul). Great grandson: Giovnni.
Charles is survived by his wife Shirley Warren and his children Charles Clifford (Gwen) Warren, Denise Warren, Nathan (Jessica) Warren, Angela (Temak) Warren, Carol (Tomas) Tomas, Vicki Warren.
14 grandchildren: Ricardo, Melody, Jessika, Ashley, Patrice, Kody, Amanda, Dakota, Karley, Cyrus, Devin, Jacob, Allison and a father figure to Alixander.
18 great grandchildren
Brothers: Tommy (Brenda) Warren, Bill Warren, Normen (Gail) Warren. Sisters: Patsy Gore, Janet Warren.
Charles got baptized as Jehovah Witness in May 1972. His favorite scripture was Revelation 21:3-4. “Tipp” as he was also known as loved his work in heating and air conditioning business and his work on cars. A loving, strong family man who overcame obstacles that earned him the title, “Miracle Man.” He was proud and enjoyed the time he spent and served with the Lamar Sheriff Posse. His wishes of cremation has taken place. Notice of service at a later date.
