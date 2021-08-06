CDOT US 287 Resurfacing in Lamar Project
Construction Schedules: Subject to change based on weather/unforeseen circumstances and schedule changes.
Project Information
The Colorado Department of Transportation and Scott Contracting are resurfacing and improving the roadway on US 287 through Lamar in Prowers County. The project will include concrete pavement overlay, relocation of roadway lighting, removing and replacing medians, storm sewer improvements, new signing and ADA curb ramp improvements.
Beginning Monday, August 9, Traffic Shift on US 287 near the Railroad
Beginning Monday, August 9, traffic on US 287 in Lamar will shift onto the east side of US 287 beginning near Hickory Street and extending until East Olive Street.
Beginning Monday, August 9, motorists can expect a traffic shift onto the east side of US 287. This configuration will remain in place 24/7 for approximately 5 weeks before traffic is then shifted onto the west side of US 287 for another 5 weeks.
Alternating Single Lane Closures
From 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., motorists traveling northbound and southbound on US 287, just south of Lamar, may encounter single lane closures throughout the project work zone. Please obey all posted speed limits and use caution when traveling through the work zone.
Access to Lamar Community College Limited
Access into Lamar Community College will be limited to the north entrance at Savage Avenue and US 287.
The middle and south access points to the college will be closed due to paving of US 287.
Access will be closed for approximately 1 month.
To access the college drive north on US 287 and use the entrance at Savage Avenue.
