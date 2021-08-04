Brew Unto Others Hosts Chamber Directors
Russ Baldwin | Aug 04, 2021 | Comments 0
Brew Unto Others at 119 South Main Street in Lamar enjoyed some tasty donuts, courtesy of several board directors of the Lamar Chamber of Commerce, making their weekly Friday donut delivery.
Brew Unto Others is open Mon-Wed-Fri from 6:30am to 6pm and is open Tuesdays and Thursdays untl 8:30pm. Saturday summer hours are from 7:30am to 11pm and Sundays from 8 to 11am.
Brew Unto Others offers wraps, salads panini and soup specials as well as waffles on Saturdays, as well as an assortment of cookies, pastries and lattes. Plenty of coffees and cold drinks as well. You can dine in the spacious main room or reserve the meeting lounge for special occasions. Call Brew Unto Others at 336-1331 today.
Employees: Alii Fierro, Saige Owens, Shay Ojeda Puente, Ty Piner, Maria Hartshorn, Royce Mumford, McKenzie Kiniston and manager Tera Binder.
Chamber Directors: Lisa Schwarte, Monse Gallagos and photographer, Melonee Marcum.
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce
About the Author: