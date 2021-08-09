Birth Announcements: Miller -/- Aranda -/- Delgado
Russ Baldwin | Aug 09, 2021 | Comments 0
Troy and Adilene Miller of Wiley, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Achilles Aaron-Blake Miller at 4:11am at Prowers Medical Center on Friday, August 6, 2021 with Dr. Korkis attending. Achilles weighed seven pounds and ten ounces and was 19.5 inches in length at birth. Siblings: Blair and Landyn Miller. Grandparents: Arnulfo and Mina Bencomo; Rex and Rhonda Miller.
Jessica and Adan Arnada of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Elian Santiago Aranda at 6:58pm at Prowers Medical Center on July 23, 2021 with Dr. Socher attending. Elian weighed five pounds and four ounces and was 18 inches in length at birth. Siblings: Adan and Eden. Grandparents: Manuela and Jesus Gallegos and Maneula and Aurelio Aranda.
Angel Soto Delgado and Natalie Lenard of Hasty, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Angel Lee Soto Delgado at 6:57pm at Prowers Medical Center on Sunday, August 1, 2021 with Dr. Korkis attending. Angel weighed eight pounds and six jounces and was 21 inches in length at birth. Siblings: Emilly Soto Delgado and Sabeli Soto Delgado. Grandparents: Angel Soto Ortiz and Eminia Delgado.
Filed Under: Births
