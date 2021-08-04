Ace Tire Gets the Donut Friday, Chamber Visit

A dozen donuts from Daylight Donuts were hand-delivered to Ace Tire at 32605 Speculator Circle, just off the KLMR corner last Friday.  Members of the Lamar Chamber of Commerce, board of directors, pay a weekly visit to area businesses as a show of appreciation.

Ace Tire is open and ready to go Monday through Friday from 7:30am to 5:30pm and Saturdays from 7:30am to Noon. Ace Tire offers sale and service of a host of name brand tires and performs oil changes, break repair and replacement, alignments and on-farm service calls.

Ace Tire employees are:  Dan Johnsen, Kody Wallace, Chris Gallego, Hayden Stegman, Aldo Almanza, Vinnny Jiminez, Janet Johnson and Teri Wallace.  Chamber member in photo:  Melonee Marcum and Monse Gallagos.

