Ace Tire Gets the Donut Friday, Chamber Visit
Russ Baldwin | Aug 04, 2021 | Comments 0
A dozen donuts from Daylight Donuts were hand-delivered to Ace Tire at 32605 Speculator Circle, just off the KLMR corner last Friday. Members of the Lamar Chamber of Commerce, board of directors, pay a weekly visit to area businesses as a show of appreciation.
Ace Tire is open and ready to go Monday through Friday from 7:30am to 5:30pm and Saturdays from 7:30am to Noon. Ace Tire offers sale and service of a host of name brand tires and performs oil changes, break repair and replacement, alignments and on-farm service calls.
Ace Tire employees are: Dan Johnsen, Kody Wallace, Chris Gallego, Hayden Stegman, Aldo Almanza, Vinnny Jiminez, Janet Johnson and Teri Wallace. Chamber member in photo: Melonee Marcum and Monse Gallagos.
