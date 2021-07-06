Sand and Water—Fun in the Sun
Russ Baldwin | Jul 06, 2021 | Comments 0
The City of Lamar hosted dozens of area residents for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening of the newest features at North Gateway Park.
The July 3rd event showcased the work the city has accomplished on Pond #3, the eastern-most pond at North Gateway Park, just off the Arkansas River and Highway 50.
There’s a new pavilion and rest rooms, a launch area for small water craft and a sandy beach has been created which provides a wading/swimming area for small fry, safely roped off from the deeper areas of the pond.
Aqua-holics did a brisk business, renting out their varieties of water craft, from a huge inflatable raft that could hold ten persons comfortable, to kayaks, canoes and a paddle boat. Their crafts can be rented by the hour.
Mayor Kirk Crespin led the gathering in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the beach and after thanking department heads for their work in creating Lamar’s newest outdoor recreation area, the gathering was treated to free BBQ hamburgers and hot dogs and all the trimmings.
City crews, earlier in the week, completed addition amenities at the first pond, creating an ADA compliant sidewalk connecting the first pavilion to a rest room and beyond to the floating dock, providing easy and safer access to these areas.
