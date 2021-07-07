Rex A. Nelson…May 5, 1955 – July 6, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jul 07, 2021
A memorial service for former Sioux City, Iowa resident currently of Lamar, Colorado, Rex A. Nelson will be held at a later date in Sioux City, Iowa.
Rex A. Nelson was born on May 5, 1955 at Sioux City, Iowa to Calvin George and Viola Louise (Crawford) Nelson and passed away on July 6, 2021 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 66.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
