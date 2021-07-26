Manuel J. Navarrette III…June 1, 1992 – July 22, 2021
A Funeral Liturgy for Manzanola, Colorado resident Manuel Navarrette III will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 30, 2021at the Peacock Family Chapel with Deacon Allan Medina officiating. Interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation for Manuel will be held from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Wednesday, July 28, 2021at the Peacock Funeral Home.
Manuel was born on June 1, 1992 at Lamar, Colorado to Manuel Jr. and Cherie (Andrade) Navarrette and passed away on July 22, 2021 at the age of 29.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents; Manuel and Josie Navarrette.
He is survived by his daughter Mavynn Reign Turner, his father Manuel Navarrette, his mother Cherie Andrade all of Manzanola, sister Kathryn (Taylor Saldana) Navarrette of Las Animas, aunts and uncles Tony and Tessa Navarrette and Jenny and Joel Ramos Navarrette all of Lamar, grandparents Abel and Mary Andrade and Kathy Nevarez Maestas and Daniel of Las Animas, maternal great grandmother Helen Martinez of Las Animas, his Lamar cousins; Anthony, Daniel, Nick, Juan, Ryan and Christian as well as numerous other relatives and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mavynn Reign Turner scholarship fund in care of the Peacock Funeral Home.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
