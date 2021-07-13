Lamar City Sales Tax Maintaining Growth
Russ Baldwin | Jul 13, 2021 | Comments 0
A 12.16% increase in City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue was noted for May, 2021 for $39,055 over the same time last year. 2021 collections were $360,259. Use Tax collections were up 5.15% for total Sales and Use Tax collections increased 9.29% for the same period for a gain of $32,221 and 2021 revenues were listed at $379.205.
Year to Date city sales tax revenues were up 14.08% for an increase of $259,565 over the same time period with Use Tax collections up 57.41% for a gain of $92,040 and Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 18.38%. 2021 total collections are $2,394,396 compared to $2,022,666 for 2020 for a YTD increase of $371,730.
Building materials, All Business/Electricity and Other Retail/All Other categories of sales tax revenue showed the most gains with a drop in Groceries was noted.
|
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|74,918
|76,478
|
81,443
|
Building Materials
|64,294
|73,069
|82,484
|Apparel/Department Stores
|661,167
|648,355
|
670,658
|
C Stores & Gas Sales
|91,361
|91,980
|111,978
|All Business/Electricity
|99,697
|98,888
|
186,526
|
Furniture-Appliances-Electronics
|10,884
|10,260
|13,706
|Grocery Stores
|130,809
|156,416
|
143,930
|
Hotels/Motels
|64,903
|63,950
|65,882
|Alcohol Sales
|49,093
|54,682
|
57,735
|
Manufacturing
|7,780
|11,363
|32,015
|Other Retail/All Other
|388,708
|409,068
|
571,372
|
Restaurants
|184,073
|176,776
|
211,020
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Economy • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: