Lamar City Sales Tax Maintaining Growth

A 12.16% increase in City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue was noted for May, 2021 for $39,055 over the same time last year.  2021 collections were $360,259.  Use Tax collections were up 5.15% for total Sales and Use Tax collections increased 9.29% for the same period for a gain of $32,221 and 2021 revenues were listed at $379.205.

Year to Date city sales tax revenues were up 14.08% for an increase of $259,565 over the same time period with Use Tax collections up 57.41% for a gain of $92,040 and Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 18.38%.  2021 total collections are $2,394,396 compared to $2,022,666 for 2020 for a YTD increase of $371,730.

Building materials, All Business/Electricity and Other Retail/All Other categories of sales tax revenue showed the most gains with a drop in Groceries was noted.

 

 2019 2020 2021
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair 74,918 76,478

81,443

Building Materials

 64,294 73,069 82,484
Apparel/Department Stores 661,167 648,355

670,658

C Stores & Gas Sales

 91,361 91,980 111,978
All Business/Electricity 99,697 98,888

186,526

Furniture-Appliances-Electronics

 10,884 10,260 13,706
Grocery Stores 130,809 156,416

143,930

Hotels/Motels

 64,903 63,950 65,882
Alcohol Sales 49,093 54,682

57,735

Manufacturing

 7,780 11,363 32,015
Other Retail/All Other 388,708 409,068

571,372

Restaurants

 184,073 176,776

211,020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

