Gary L. Campbell…September 9, 1941 – December 16, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Jul 13, 2021 | Comments 0
A celebration of life memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, Gary L. Campbell will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Lamar First Baptist Church with Pastor Darren Stroh officiating.
Gary was born on September 9, 1941 at Lamar, Colorado to Virgil Ralph and Alice Nettie (Miller) Campbell and passed away on December 16, 2020 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 79.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Warren Campbell.
Gary is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sandy Campbell of the family home in Lamar; children, Marty Campbell and Michelle (Michael) Moses all of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren, Jeremy, Kaylee (Mark), Brendan, Meagann, Caitlyn (Allen), Dallas, Cody and Matthew and great-grandchildren Silas and Kinslee Ryan. He is also survived by his brother, Wayne Campbell as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: