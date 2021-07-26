Florentina Rodriguez…August 23, 1948 – July 17, 2021
Mass of Christian Burial for Florentina Rodriguez will be held at 10:00 a.m. and Rosary at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Holly, Colorado. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly.
Florentina Cano Carmona Rodriguez was born on August 23, 1948 in Chihuahua, Mexico. She passed away on July 17, 2021 in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 72.
