Evelyn M. (Wimp) Whaley…September 12, 1932 – July 22, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jul 23, 2021 | Comments 0
A graveside memorial service for former Eads, Colorado resident currently of Lamar, Colorado, Evelyn M. (Wimp) Whaley will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, August 2, 2021 at the Pioneer Cemetery in Eads, Colorado.
Per Evelyn’s request there will be no visitation.
Evelyn was born on September 12, 1932 at Eads, Colorado to Warner Francis and Nancy Marie (Kingsbury) Wimp and passed away on July 22, 2021 at the Lamar Estates Nursing Home at the age of 88.
She is preceded in death by her parents and son Eric Whaley.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Mark (Sharon) Whaley of Idaho, Mary (Mark) Campbell of Colorado and Peggy (Kevin) Bauder of California; daughter-in-law Judith Whaley of Tennessee, grandchildren, Katy (Tony) Soderberg of Wisconsin, Emily Bauder of California, Reid Bauder of California and Lauren Campbell of Colorado. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Lucy and Luke Soderberg of Wisconsin and Cameron Bauder of California as well as many friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
