Donuts at the Dealership with Chamber Directors
Russ Baldwin | Jul 14, 2021 | Comments 0
Lamar Chamber of Commerce Board of Director members paid their Friday visit this week to Tri County Ford at 7240 West Highway 50 in Lamar.
Tri County Ford is open Monday through Saturday for sales from 8am to 6pm. The service department hours are essentially the same, but close at 1pm on Saturdays.
Car or truck, tires, parts or service…it’s all waiting for you at Tri County Ford, 336-3268.
(photo by Jerry Roseberry, Chamber President)
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • Media Release
About the Author: