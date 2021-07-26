Don Deaton…September 19, 1935 – July 23, 2021
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, currently of Pueblo, Colorado, Don Deaton will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ray Matteson officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Don was born on September 19, 1935 at Elk City, Oklahoma to Clarence William and Zola Ann (Yount) Deaton and passed away on July 23, 2021 at his daughter’s home in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 85.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Ann Deaton; his parents Clarence and Zola Deaton , son-in-law, Mike Herrera and sisters Pauline Prokup and Vera Mae Teasley.
Don is survived by his wife, Marlene Deaton, daughters, Debbie Herrera of Lamar, CO, Brenda (Rick) Baker of Pueblo, CO, Deidra (Doyle) Schaffer of Greeley, CO and Barbara (Mike) Van Campen of Holly, CO; grandchildren Bryan (Charlotte), Jason (Amber), Shane (Connie), Javin (Wendy), Josiah (Kamil), Jalea (Caleb), Justin, Dairay (Wayne), Dayne (Carlye), Reese (Ashley), Brandi (Bryce), Tyler (Kaylee) and Preston (Ashlyn). He is also survived by thirty-one great-grandchildren with one on the way as well as numerous other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Christian Church and/or Sangre de Cristo Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
