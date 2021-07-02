Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission Meeting Set for 7pm, July 9 at LCC
What: The Joint Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions will hold public hearings [in/on region] on the preliminary maps for the state’s eight congressional districts, as well as the 65 state house and 35 senate districts.
Colorado residents will have the opportunity to testify about their communities and communicate directly with the Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions. Both commissions will convene jointly at each location to take testimony both in-person and remotely.
Coloradans are asked to sign up to testify in advance and can do so by visiting https://redistricting.
Requests for sign language interpretation, Spanish-language translation, or other accommodations can be made when signing up to testify or by contacting staff at colorado.redistricting2020@
Where/When:
- Friday, July 9 at 7:00 p.m. in Lamar at
Lamar Community College Wellness Center
2401 S. Main St.
Lamar, CO 81052
