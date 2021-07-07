Colorado Crop Progress & Condition Report, Week Ending July 4, 2021
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Winter wheat maturity advanced quickly and harvest progressed in southeastern counties last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Statewide, winter wheat harvest was behind last year and the average.
In northeastern counties, precipitation delayed fieldwork in some localities. Areas in Weld county received very heavy rain. Irrigated crops were growing quickly according to county reports. Non-irrigated crops and rangeland conditions continued to benefit from precipitation. Winter wheat was maturing and county reports noted extremely limited harvest began in areas. Most producers were not yet harvesting. East central counties received isolated moisture and hail was reported in areas.
Southern counties in the district noted winter wheat harvest was moving forward. In southwestern counties, high fire activity continued and temperatures were very hot. Precipitation was limited except at higher elevations, which improved mountain pasture conditions. County reports noted irrigation water in areas was cut off early, adversely affecting irrigated hay producers who expect fewer cuttings this year as well as livestock producers with irrigated pasture. Winter wheat harvest began in the district.
In the San Luis Valley, producers continued to evaluate hail damage received several weeks ago. Some potatoes were recovering from the damage while other fields were lost. More hail recently damaged barley and alfalfa as well. First cutting of alfalfa was nearly complete. A county report noted rain was enough to reduce hay quality in areas after it was cut and on the ground. Received moisture benefitted rangeland conditions and producers expected grazing lands to support full livestock numbers during the season.
In southeastern counties, winter wheat harvest proceeded around precipitation events. Second cutting of alfalfa began. Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 4 percent very short, 19 percent short, 54 percent adequate, and 23 percent surplus.
Sheep death loss was 83 percent average and 17 percent light. Cattle death loss was 58 percent average and 42 percent light.
