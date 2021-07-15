Colorado Crop Progress/Condition Report, Week Ending July 11, 2021
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Winter wheat harvest advanced in more counties across the state last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
Statewide, the winter wheat crop was rated 54 percent good to excellent, compared to 21 percent good to excellent last year and 54 percent on average.
Northwestern counties continued to experience exceptional drought conditions and fire activity was high. Pasture and rangeland was in mostly poor condition.
In northeastern and east central counties, winter wheat matured quickly and harvest began in more localities. County reports noted some wheat yielded above average despite damage from wheat stem sawfly infestations.
Spring crops advanced in the warm weather and irrigation water supplies were adequate. Pasture and rangeland conditions continued to sufficiently support summer grazing but concerns remained if precipitation is inconsistent.
In southwestern counties, very hot temperatures persisted. Winter wheat harvest continued in the district. County reports noted livestock were heavily stressed from heat and drought conditions.
Livestock water supplies were low and higher death loss in older cows was reported due to heat and drought. Smoke from western wildfires also caused lung issues in local cattle.
In the San Luis Valley, conditions were dry last week. The first cutting of alfalfa was nearly complete and second cutting was imminent. More barley notably began to color. A county report noted barley previously damaged by hail was cut for hay. Reports also noted hailed potatoes were trying to recover but producers were not optimistic for yields in those fields.
Feed supplies remained short but livestock were in mostly good condition. In southeastern counties, winter wheat harvest moved quickly amidst hot and dry weather.
Conditions were also favorable for hay harvest. Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 3 percent very short, 20 percent short, 53 percent adequate, and 24 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 83 percent average and 17 percent light. Cattle death loss was 62 percent average and 38 percent light.
