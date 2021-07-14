City of Lamar Announces City Administrator Finalists
LAMAR, CO (July 12, 2021) – The City of Lamar has narrowed the search for the next City Administrator to five highly qualified candidates. The city received 17 applications from candidates in California, Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
Mayor Kirk Crespin and the members of the Lamar City Council will be hosting a public meet and greet with the Candidates in the Cultural Event Center at the Lamar City Complex at 5:30 pm on July 30th, 2021. The Mayor and Council invite community members to welcome and get to know candidates at this important event. The Council will consider community feedback before making their final decision.
The City Council expects to announce its final candidate by August 13th, 2021, after conducting interviews and soliciting feedback from the community and staff. Depending on the successful candidate’s availability, he will assume the position by the end of 2021.
The city selected Strategic Government Resources (SGR) to assist in conducting the extensive search that resulted in an impressive candidate pool. SGR is an executive recruitment firm based in Keller, Texas, specializing in recruiting, assessing, and developing innovative, collaborative, and authentic leaders for local governments.
Lamar City Administrator finalists are:
Patrick Albritton is currently in the United States Air Force and has served as Deputy Department Head, Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs since 2019. He previously served as Director, Program Management Office, Headquarters Air Forces Central Command, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar from 2018 to 2019; Deputy Chief, Facilities Division, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, at the Pentagon from 2017 to 2018; Chief, Installation Support Requirements, Air Force Reserve, at the Pentagon from 2015 to 2017; Commander, 23 Civil Engineer Squadron (City Engineer/Manager), Moody Air Force Base, Georgia from 2013 to 2015; Commander, 451 Expeditionary Support Squadron (City Engineer/Manager), Kandahar Air Base, Afghanistan (six month deployment) in 2014; Commander, 336 Training Support Squadron (City Engineer/Manager), USAF Survive, Evade, Resist and Escape School, Fairchild AFB, Washington, from 2011 to 2013; Chief, Nuclear Infrastructure Management, at the Pentagon from 2009 to 2011; and Facility Sustainment, Restoration and Modernization, and Demolition Program Element Monitor and Program Manager, at the Pentagon from 2008 to 2009. Patrick holds a master’s degrees in military science from USMC University and engineering and environmental management from Air Force Institute of Technology, and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Texas Tech University.
Richard (Jerry) Breckinridge has more than 27 years in municipal government, most recently serving as City Manager of Arvin, California since 2018. He previously served as Interim City Manager in Arvin for six months prior to being appointed to that position. He also served as Chief of Police in Arvin from 2016 to 2018; and Chief of Police in Tulare, California from 2009 to 2015. He rose through the ranks in Tulare, serving as Police Sergeant from 1994 to 2001, Police Lieutenant from 2001 to 2005, and Police Captain from 2005 to 2009. Jerry holds a master’s degree in leadership and organizational studies from Fresno Pacific University, and a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from Fresno Pacific University. He has also attended the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
Vidal Martinez has more than 20 years in public administration and education, most recently serving as County Manager in San Miguel County, New Mexico from 2017 to 2021. He previously served in a variety of administrative and instructional positions with Luna Community College in Las Vegas, New Mexico, from 2005 to 2017, including Vice President of Instruction and Student Services, Accreditation Liaison Administrator, Director of Trades and Vocational Education, Full Time Faculty, and Adjunct Faculty. He served as an Educational Associate and GED Instructor at Clovis Community College in Clovis, New Mexico from 2000 to 2005. Vidal holds a Doctor of Education in Educational Administration from New Mexico State University, a master’s degree in public affairs from New Mexico Highlands University, and a bachelor’s degree in political science from New Mexico Highlands University. He is also a Certified Public Supervisor and Certified Public Official in New Mexico.
Michael (Mike) Patterson has more than 20 years of local government experience and currently serves as the City Manager of Florence, Colorado, a position he has held since 2012. Mike previously served as a consultant for the Perseverance Group in Bend, Oregon, from 2009 to 2012; City Manager of Redmond, Oregon, from 2004 to 2008; City Manager of College Place, Washington from 1998 to 2004; City Administrator of Airway Heights, Washington, from 1994 to 1998; and Assistant to the City Administrator of Cheney, Washington, from 1993 to 1994.Mike holds a master’s degree in public administration from Eastern Washington University and a bachelor’s degree in history/political science from Gonzaga University.
Julian (Jay) Ruybalid began his municipal government career more than 30 years ago and most recently served as Town Manager for Delores, Colorado from 2018 to 2019. Jay previously served as Interim City Manager for the City of Sunland Park, New Mexico in 2017; City Manager of Belen, New Mexico from 2014 to 2016; District Manager for the New Mexico State Department of Health from 2012 to 2014; Executive Director/CEO of Share Your Care, Inc. from 2002 to 2006, Recreation Director for the Pueblo of Isleta, New Mexico from 1999 to 2001; Contracts and Grants Analyst for the City of Albuquerque from 1996 to 1998; and Program Manager/Assistant Division Director for the City of Albuquerque’s Department of Senior Affairs from 1986 to 1996. Jay holds a master’s degree in public administration for the University of New Mexico and a bachelor’s degree in Communications (Journalism) from Brigham Young University.
