Cattle on Feed-Colorado/US for July 23, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jul 24, 2021 | Comments 0
COLORADO:
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger
was estimated at 1,060,000 head as of July 1, 2021. The latest inventory was 2 percent below the previous month’s inventory,
but 4 percent above the July 1, 2020 inventory. The inventory included 595,000 steers and steer calves, up 6 percent from
the previous year. The number of heifers and heifer calves, at 465,000 head, are up 1 percent from a year ago. Cattle feeders
with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 145,000 head of fed cattle during June 2021. This was 4 percent
above the previous month’s marketings, but 9 percent below the marketings one year earlier. An estimated 130,000 cattle
and calves were placed on feed during June, 32 percent below the previous month’s placements and 26 percent below June
2020 placements. Of the number placed in June, 23 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 19 percent weighed from 600 to
699 pounds, 19 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 23 percent weighed 800 to 899 pounds and 15 percent weighed
900 pounds or greater. Other disappearance for June, at 5,000 head, was down 5,000 head from last month and the same as
last year.
UNITED STATES
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head
totaled 11.3 million head on July 1, 2021. The inventory was 1 percent below July 1, 2020. The inventory included 6.98
million steers and steer calves, down 1 percent from the previous year. This group accounted for 62 percent of the total
inventory. Heifers and heifer calves accounted for 4.32 million head, down 2 percent from 2020. Placements in feedlots
during June totaled 1.67 million head, 7 percent below 2020. Net placements were 1.61 million head. During June,
placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 345,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 260,000 head,
700-799 pounds were 375,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 405,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 195,000 head, and 1,000
pounds and greater were 90,000 head. Marketings of fed cattle during June totaled 2.02 million head, 3 percent above 2020.
Other disappearance totaled 57,000 head during June, 8 percent below 2020.
UNITED STATES ALL CATTLE ON FEED DOWN 1 PERCENT
Cattle and calves on feed for slaughter market in the United States for all feedlots totaled 13.4 million head on July 1, 2021,
down 1 percent from previous year. Cattle on feed in feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head accounted for 84.3
percent of the total cattle on feed on July 1, 2021, up slightly from previous year.
For a full copy of the July 2021 Cattle on Feed report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov
Filed Under: Agriculture • Consumer Issues • Economy • Environment • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: