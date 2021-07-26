Birth Announcements: Ayala-/-Barajas
Russ Baldwin | Jul 26, 2021 | Comments 0
Tarynn Marie Lane and Omar Ayala of Wiley, CO announce the birth of their daughter, Niah Lyann Ayala at 11:40am at Prowers Medical Center on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Niah weighed five pounds and sixteen ounces and was 19 inches in length at birth. Siblings: Sienna Ayala. Grandparents: Jeff Lane and Candy Batterton and Shannon and Neal Moore.
Erica and Vidal Barajas of Lamar, CO announce the birth of their son, Enrique Lorenzo Barajas at 6:18am at Prowers Medical Center on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Enrique weighed seven pounds and four ounces and was 20 inches in length at birth. Grandparents: Ruth Ann Dominquez, Vidal Birajas Sr. and Rosa Elena Barajas.
