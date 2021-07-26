Birth Announcements:  Ayala-/-Barajas

Tarynn Marie Lane and Omar Ayala of Wiley, CO announce the birth of their daughter, Niah Lyann Ayala at 11:40am at Prowers Medical Center on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.  Niah weighed five pounds and sixteen ounces and was 19 inches in length at birth.  Siblings:  Sienna Ayala.  Grandparents:  Jeff Lane and Candy Batterton and Shannon and Neal Moore.

Erica and Vidal Barajas of Lamar, CO announce the birth of their son, Enrique Lorenzo Barajas at 6:18am at Prowers Medical Center on Thursday, July 22, 2021.  Enrique weighed seven pounds and four ounces and was 20 inches in length at birth.  Grandparents:  Ruth Ann Dominquez, Vidal Birajas Sr. and  Rosa Elena Barajas.

