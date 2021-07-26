Armando “Al” Archuleta…May 18, 1948 – July 19, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jul 26, 2021 | Comments 0
Mass of Christian Burial for longtime Las Animas, Colorado resident, Al Archuleta will be held at 1:00 p.m. and Rosary at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, Colorado. Father Victor Raj will officiate. Inurnment will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery.
Armando Alonzo Archuleta, known to most as Al, was born on May 18, 1948 in Rocky Ford, Colorado to Silvano and Mary Ruth (Tafoya) Archuleta. He passed away at his home in Lamar on July 19, 2021 at the age of 73.
Al owned a farm for many years in Las Animas where he loved raising animals. In his younger years he enjoyed participating in rodeos. He played the bass and steel guitar in his band, Country Gold Band. Al was a friend to all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
Al is survived by his mother, Ruth Archuleta; sisters, Sally (Dan) Micek of Denver, Colorado, Linda (Mike) Mapes of Nevada, Barbara (Joe) Romero of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Esther Archuleta of Lamar, Colorado, and Louise Pino of Texas; brother, Ed (Beverly) Archuleta of Las Animas, Colorado; daughter, Marcia Archuleta Rivera; seven grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father; wife, Paula Archuleta; and brother, George Archuleta.
To leave online condolences please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: