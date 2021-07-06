Antonia Palacio…March 18, 1923 – July 2, 2021
Mass of Christian Burial for Antonia Palacio will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, Colorado with Recitation of the Rosary beginning at 9:30 a.m. Father Victor Raj will officiate. Interment will follow at Fort Lyon National Cemetery.
Antonia Palacio was born on March 18, 1923, in Villanueva, New Mexico to Louis Baca and Florencia Baca Garcia. She passed away on July 2, 2021, in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 98.
Antonia moved to Colorado at the age of 14 and attended La Junta Schools. She found work at the A&W and then later went to work for Scaff Brothers.
Antonia met and married her late husband, Mike in 1952 and they moved to Las Animas where they resided and raised their family. She will be remembered for cooking great meals and as a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She volunteered at the Nearly New Shop, assisted with the church bazaars, and meals when needed. Antonia belonged to a quilt group through her church and enjoyed the camaraderie with the church group.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 56 years; sister, Margaret Medina; brother, Aloyisus (Ruth) Baca; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Palacio; and godfather, Juan Baca.
Antonia is survived by her daughter, Priscilla Palacio; sons, Mike Palacio, Gilbert (Sara) Palacio, and Daniel (Dephine) Palacio; sister, Carmen Garcia; 16 grandchildren; one great great-grandson; many other relatives and a host of friends.
