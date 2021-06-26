Cattle on Feed Report, June 2021
CATTLE ON FEED:
COLORADO
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger
was estimated at 1,080,000 head as of June 1, 2021. This latest inventory is 4 percent above last month’s inventory and 7
percent above the June 1, 2020 inventory. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 140,000
head of fed cattle during May 2021, 20 percent below last month and 3 percent below the May 2020 marketings. An
estimated 190,000 cattle and calves were placed on feed during May 2021, 19 percent above a month ago but 12 percent
below the May 2020 placements. Of the number placed in May, 16 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 13 percent
weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 24 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 26 percent weighed 800 to 899 pounds and
21 percent weighed 900 pounds or greater. Other disappearance for May 2021 is estimated at 10,000 head, up 5,000 head
from last month, but no change from last year.
UNITED STATES
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head
totaled 11.7 million head on June 1, 2021. The inventory was slightly above June 1, 2020. This is the second highest June
1 inventory since the series began in 1996. Placements in feedlots during May totaled 1.91 million head, 7 percent below
2020. Net placements were 1.84 million head. During May, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds
were 355,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 255,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 470,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 501,000
head, 900-999 pounds were 235,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 95,000 head. Marketings of fed cattle during
May totaled 1.87 million head, 23 percent above 2020. Other disappearance totaled 67,000 head during May, 2 percent
above 2020.
For a full copy of the June 2021 Cattle on Feed report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov
