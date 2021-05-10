Wash Spott Car Wash Gets the Donuts
Russ Baldwin | May 10, 2021 | Comments 0
The Lamar Chamber of Commerce provided the donuts this past Friday for the Wash Spott Car Wash crew at 1200 South Main Street.
The Wash Spott provides a full service cleaning, inside your vehicle and out. Select a basic wash to a full detailing to make your car look like new again. The family can enjoy the Old Fashioned Soda Shop in the lobby with all kinds of tasty ice cream selections and snacks and other treats.
The Wash Spot employs 12 persons ranging in age from as young as 14 years to their mid-twenties with from four to five full time any day of the week. Those include Yasmin Mendoza and Armando Fernandez, who operate the facility as if it were their own.
Pictured: Melonee Marcum-Chamber Director with Matthew Reinhardt owner/operator, Armando Fernandez and Ryan Schmitd.
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • Media Release
