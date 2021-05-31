Reita Faus…October 23, 1924 – May 28, 2021
Funeral Services for Reita Faus will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Church of the Nazarene in Las Animas, Colorado with Pastor Carlton McKay officiating. Interment will follow in the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery. Visitation for Reita will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Horber Funeral Chapel.
Reita Ethel Faus was born on October 23, 1924 in Deora, Colorado to Samuel Joseph and Bertha (Harrel) Byers. She passed away on May 28, 2021 at her home of 73 years in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 96.
Reita lived in Deora, Colorado until the 5th grade until the family moved to Las Animas, Colorado where she remained until her passing. She was a member of the Nazarene Church and the Bent Senior Center. Reita often accompanied her husband on his fishing and hunting adventures.
Reita is survived by her children, Sam (Helen) Faus of Denver, Colorado, Herb (Pat) Faus of La Junta, Colorado, and Reba Van Egmond of Las Animas, Colorado; 17 grandchildren; 49 great grandchildren; and 47 great-great grandchildren many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Faus; sons, John Faus and Ronald Faus; son-in-law, Jerry Van Egmond; two great grandchildren, Ty Shale and Jonathan Faus; two sisters; and one brother.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado, 81054. To leave online condolences please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
