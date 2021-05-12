Prowers County Public Health Department COVID-19 Update for May 11, 2021
Russ Baldwin | May 12, 2021 | Comments 0
The number of Covid cases in Prowers County shot up in the last reporting period. The seven day Test Positivity Rate climbed to 10.04%, up from 2.75% from the week before. The overall goal is <5%. There have been 18 cases in the past seven days and three in the past 14 days.
COVID WEEKLY UPDATE:
NEWS
Please social distance, stay home when you are sick and wear face coverings when in public with those who are not fully vaccinated and get vaccinated!
Vaccine is protective when most of the people around you are vaccinated. If you are not sure that people around you are vaccinated you should continue to wear a mask in all crowded settings.
- A new Public Health Order is coming soon. Orders from the state continue to relax restrictions for the state. PCPHE has not issued any additional orders. We will update once we receive the new information as the current orders expire 5/15/2021.
- Prowers County Public Health and Environment (“PCPHE”) and Prowers County Board of Health members Thomas Grasmick and Ron Cook collected and reviewed additional information regarding the degree of exposure Lamar High School Volleyball athletes and coaches had on May 4, 5 and 6, 2021. Upon review of the additional information provided, it was determined that nearly all of the coaches or athletes did not have sufficient exposure on May 4, 5, and 6, 2021 to warrant continuing quarantine of the Lamar High School Volleyball athletes and coaches. As to individuals who were not exposed to the extent requiring quarantine, the quarantine was released effective May 10, 2021
- MASKS: The updated Executive Order was renewed. The target areas continue to require face coverings for all counties in schools (including for extracurricular activities), child care centers, indoor children’s camps, public-facing state government facilities, Emergency medical and other healthcare settings (including hospitals, ambulance service centers, urgent care centers, non-ambulatory surgical structures, clinics, doctors’ offices, and non-urgent care medical structures), personal services (i.e. hair salons, nail salons, esthetician services, body art professionals, etc.) and limited health care settings as defined by Public Health Order (PHO) 20-36, congregate care facilities, prisons, and jails. Public Health, when we are doing clinics, is a limited healthcare setting. Please continue to mask when you come for appointments. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you.
- Pfizer vaccine will be approved this week for the 12-15-year-old age group. Please call us if you would like to get your kids on the list and we will get a clinic scheduled as soon as we are able to get more Pfizer vaccine. Watch for more communication regarding vaccine myths and facts coming soon.
The vaccine bus will be in our region on a weekly basis. It will be at Lamar Days! Come see the bus and the nice staff onboard! No appointment is necessary and walk-ups are welcome! See the bus schedule here: https://www.mobilevax.us/clinics.
Call with questions or to schedule a testing or vaccine appointment 336-8722.
