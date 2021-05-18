Pieper Awarded 4-H Scholarship
Russ Baldwin | May 18, 2021 | Comments 0
The 2021 Daniel Kasza Memorial 4-H Scholarship was awarded to Kaley Pieper of Fowler High School. A ten-year 4-H member, Pieper has been a strong role model and mentor for youth in Otero County and southeast Colorado. In 4-H, she focused on leadership, community service, and livestock judging. She held numerous offices in both her 4-H club and the county council, including serving as president for each.
Her community service activities include organizing a petting zoo at Craig Brain and Spinal Injury Rehabilitation Hospital. Her livestock evaluation skills led to her recognition on the Colorado 4-H All-State Livestock Judging Team for three years.
Pieper is very active in other community and school groups, including Fowler FFA, Colorado Junior Swine Association and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. A 4.0 student, Pieper is valedictorian for her class and will attend Casper College to major in Ag Communications.
This 4-H scholarship is open to graduating seniors who are 4-H members in Baca, Bent, Crowley, Cheyenne, Kiowa, Otero and Prowers counties. The scholarship is given in memory of Daniel Kasza through many generous donations. A McClave High School graduate, Kasza was a student at Ft Lewis College at the time of his death in June 2009. 4-H had a major impact on his life as he learned to “Make the Best Better”.
