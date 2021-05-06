Payton Rae Arbuthnot – 2021 Golden Plains Insurance Scholarship Recipient
Russ Baldwin | May 06, 2021 | Comments 0
Lamar— May 6, 2021 — Each year Golden Plains Insurance awards an eligible graduating senior an educational scholarship based on their commitment to their community, educational institution, faith and to furthering their educational journey. The quantity and quality of the applications we received this year were amazing, with over 20 superior quality applications received by the Scholarship Nominating Committee. After much deliberation and in recognizing this young lady’s leadership and community service, Golden Plains Insurance awards Peyton Arbuthnot our annual $1000.00 educational scholarship.
Payton was selected by adhering to the guidelines set forth in the scholarship application which included submitting an official high School transcript (which shows she had a 4.0 GPA), along with three letters of recommendation from an instructor, counselor, and/or coach. Her attached letters were glowing examples of her commitment to family, school, church and country. In addition, she needed to provide an autobiographical statement of why she would be a good candidate for the scholarship and what her educational long-term career goals were. Her included letter was impressive, and she covered all the requirements with exceptional clarity and detail.
Upon graduation Payton plans to study political science at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. Her goal is to graduate with a Ph.D. in political science and she intends to apply to the F.B.I. to become a special agent paramedic. To quote Payton from her autobiographical statement, “Becoming a special agent paramedic will provide me with the opportunity to protect both my country and her heroes.” Payton is well on her way to becoming a paramedic, as she is currently in the process of receiving her emergency medical technician license. We are certain that with her drive and passion for her education, community, and country she will control her own destiny to the fullest wherever that leads her.
###
Golden Plains Insurance is an Independent Insurance Agency with a full portfolio of insurance products using many different underwriters allowing them to find the best coverage at a competitive value for their clients. They have three (3) offices in southeast Colorado: Lamar 719-336-8292, Springfield 719-523-1892, and Walsh 719-324-5212.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • College • County • Education • Featured • Health • Media Release
About the Author: