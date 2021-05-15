Paula L. McMains…August 25, 1949 – May 10, 2021
A private family memorial service for longtime Eads, Colorado resident, Paula L. McMains will be held at a later date.
Per Paula’s request cremation will take place.
Paula was born on August 25, 1949 at Kremmling, Colorado to Paul Arthur and Jean (Ross) McMains and passed away on May 10, 2021 at her home in Eads, Colorado with her family by her side at the age of 71.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Paula is survived by her children, Traci (Steve) Uhland of Eads, CO, Shane (Lisa) Quigley of Surprise, AZ, Tami (Harry) Meras of Dewey, AZ, Joe Quiroz of Sidney, MT, Natalie Koffler of Durango, CO, Bruce Ford of Mansfield, OH; sister, Peggy (Bill) Royse of Whitman, AZ; eleven grandchildren, Deserae (Francisco) Arboleda of Maricopa, AZ, Zachary Quiroz of Las Vegas, NV, Alexis (Hunter) Uhland of Eads, CO, Taylor (Patrick) Bylsma of Chandler, AZ, Benjamin Quigley of USMC, Alaina Quigley of Durango, CO, Nicholas Quill of Phoenix, AZ, Jacob Quill of Flagstaff, AZ, Dillon Ford of Sidney, MT, Savannah Ford of Dewey, AZ, and Samuel Meras of Dewey, AZ; fifteen great-grandchildren, Hailey, Ariana, Zoe, Kenyah and Zion Arboleda, Malakai, Isaiah, Sophia, Emily and Josie Quiroz, Sage, Creed, Laila and Mace Uhland and Liam Bylsma. She is also survived by two nieces, Jhonnie Neely of Sparks, NV and Jodi Neely of Phoenix, AZ as well as numerous other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kiowa County Library District either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
