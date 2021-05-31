Marilyn “Sissy” Schurtz…1929 – May 28, 2021
Russ Baldwin | May 31, 2021 | Comments 0
Marilyn Jean Schurtz stubbornly went to join her guardian angels on May 28, 2021 – and surely gave them a few choice words on her way through the heavenly gate as they insisted it was time to go. She undoubtedly felt that 92 years was somehow not quite enough time.
Born in 1929 and raised in Triumph, Minnesota, Marilyn was playing baseball with her older brother Charles when she was hit by a pitch and began to cry. He called her a “sissy” – and the endearing nickname stuck with her for the rest of her life, though Sissy grew to become anything but…
Sissy’s even-handed treatment of others was perfected through the raising of her 7 children. Her endless love and boundless patience will be forever remembered by all of her children. She stood upright to each of their challenges – and to those that the world at large threw at her, of which there were far too many.
Antiques and collecting were lifelong passions for Sissy. She especially loved cut lead crystal (“cut glass”). She came to run an antique shop out of the Minnesota family home. She loved to shop, and had a passion and flair for jewelry. Jigsaw puzzles had to be at least 1,000 pieces (“You don’t want ‘em too easy”). And she had a marvelous sense of humor – laughing with others, not at them. Amazingly – even after raising her brood of 7 – about the only time she let a curse word cross her lips was while watching the Broncos or the Rockies.
Sissy was predeceased by her parents John and Myrtle (Anderson) Semanko, sister Lois Semanko, and brother Charles Semanko. She is survived by her siblings, Cynthia (Ted) Simon, James (Harriet) Semanko, and Bernard (Diane) Semanko, as well as her sister-in-law Jane (Charles) Semanko. She is also survived by all of her 7 children, Deborah (David) Lewis, Teresa (Kris) Anderson, Jean (Pat Pennington) Schurtz, Monica (Jere Truer) Schurtz, William (Mel Lepley) Schurtz, Cynthia Kaye, and Charles (Susan) Schurtz. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews are also saddened by the loss of Sissy.
Her children wish to offer our most sincere thanks and boundless gratitude to Cynthia Simon, Sissy’s sister and best friend. It was Cynth who brought Sissy west to Holly, CO over 40 years ago and who stood firmly by her side when her family could not be with her. The efforts and kindnesses of both Cynth and her husband Ted have been much appreciated and will not be forgotten.
Per Sissy’s request, no memorial service will be held. In her words, “I wish to leave this earth as quietly as I entered it.” In accordance with her further wishes, she has been cremated and her ashes will be scattered.
