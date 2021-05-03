Local Elk Receives Prestigious Award
Russ Baldwin | May 03, 2021 | Comments 0
PER Jared Crabtree, a member of Lamar Elks #1319 received the Colorado State Officer of the year award for the year of 2019-2020. This is not the first state award he has received. He was also the Colorado Elk of the year for the 2012-2013 year and again in 2016-2017.
Congratulations to Jared, we are proud to have him in our community! Due to Covid This award was just presented at the Spring quarterly convention in Denver in April.
Cary LaCost PER
Lamar Elks 1319
Filed Under: City of Lamar • County • Events • Featured • Hot Topics • Media Release
About the Author: