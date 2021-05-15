LCC Commencement Ceremonies for Class of 2020-2021
(Lamar, COLO.) – Lamar Community College (LCC) graduates from the class of 2021 and the class of 2020, which was unable to have an in-person ceremony last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, were recognized during the 82nd Annual Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 8.
The ceremony was held outdoors to minimize risk and, with the exception of a bit of wind, it was a beautiful Southeast Colorado blue-sky day. Colorado Community Colleges Chancellor Joe Garcia conferred degrees and certificates during the commencement and represented Dr. Linda Lujan, president of LCC, who was attending her daughter’s graduation.
“Graduates, on behalf of every single member of the LCC family, I want to wish you a lifetime of success,” Garcia said during the ceremony. “Be proud of being an alum of Lamar Community College. Don’t forget this wonderful little college on the plains. It will always be an important part of your life.”
Student speakers included Sarah Walsh, Kendal Fletcher and Micah Middleton. Walsh previously completed a degree in horse training and management at LCC prior to her completion of a nursing degree in 2021. Fletcher and Middleton are both Phi Theta Kappa All-Colorado Academic Team Workforce Pathway students.
Chancellor Garcia also conferred a posthumous degree to Curtis Logan Bender which was accepted by his parents, Tera and Curt Bender.
Faculty Senate President Dr. David Frankel certified the graduating class during the ceremony. Dr. Lisa Schlotterhausen, vice president of academic and student services, and Chad DeBono, vice president of administrative services and institutional effectiveness, announced student names.
The commencement program is available digitally on the LCC graduation page at lamarcc.edu. In addition to the students listed, Summa Cum Laude student Trace Cox, Summa Cum Laude student and Basic Welding student Fred Garcia Kinzie; Nursing student Karla Hernandez-Alvarado and Oscar Maldonado were inadvertently omitted from the program. Cox completed an Associate of General Studies degree and is an honors student and member of Phi Theta Kappa. Garcia Kinzie earned a certificate, Hernandez-Alvarado earned an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing, and Maldonado earned an Associate of General Studies.
Dr. Lujan recorded a message for graduates which is available on the LCC graduation page.
“Commencement is a very special day and you have much to celebrate,” Lujan said in the recorded message to graduates. “Thank you also for allowing us to celebrate those members of the class of 2020 who have returned to walk in person. At LCC, we have a saying, ‘We enrich lives through learning.’ Students, thank you so much for giving us the opportunity to enrich your lives. We are so proud of you and we know, as a Lamar Lope, you will go into the world and continue to make us proud.”
The ceremony was live-streamed and the recording can be viewed on the college website. To watch the recorded event, click here: youtu.be/hZHRXUvnIDM.
To view Dr. Linda Lujan's prerecorded message for graduates, click here:
x100qMY.
