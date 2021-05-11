Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Continues to Climb
March 2021 showed impressive gains in City of Lamar sales tax revenue with City Sales Tax collected up 16.77% for a gain of $55,707 compared to 2020. Collections for 2021 were $387,824 compared to 4332,119 for the same time a year ago. Use Tax collections were up 121% for an improvement of $19,359 over the previous year. Total Sales and Use Tax collections shot up 20.80%, bringing in $72,487 for the month. Collections for 2021 were $421,002 compared to last year at $384,514.
Year to Date collections showed a parallel growth with City Sales Tax at 14.88% for 2021 for a gain of $183,908. Total YTD collections for 2021 are $1,420,191 compared to the same time for 2020 at $1,236,283. Use Tax collections were up 70.41% for an improvement of $79,201 over last year. Total Sales and Use Tax collections gained 21.45% against the previous year. Total YTD tax collections are $1,626,688 for 2021 compared to $1,339,441 for 2020.
Here are the year to year comparisons for sales tax revenue for Lamar for the past three years in 12 various categories:
|
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|48,420
|48,114
|
52,809
|
Building Materials
|37,657
|40,363
|47,911
|Apparel and Department Stores
|386,272
|417,826
|
439,081
|
C Stores and Gas Sales
|59,132
|60,244
|67,919
|All Business/Electricity
|72,815
|68,788
|
154,879
|
Furniture/Appliances/Electronics
|8,653
|8,020
|9,885
|Grocery Stores
|87,426
|102,832
|
95,968
|
Hotels-Motels
|40,267
|43,226
|38,807
|Liquor Sales
|32,863
|35,670
|
36,475
|
Manufacturing
|5,570
|11,161
|9,366
|Other Retail-All Other
|284,926
|301,973
|
434,791
|
Restaurants
|116,413
|122,516
|
129,379
