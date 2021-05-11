Lamar Days Royalty, Hawkins and Bates
After a year of anticipation, the Lamar Days parade will take place Saturday, May 15th, featuring the 2020 and 2021 Royalty as selected by the Zonta Club of Prowers County, Linda Hawkins and Jerry Bates as Grand Marshall’s.
Lamar native, Linda has owned the Flower Boutique on South Main Street for 35 years after 10 years of employment at the Downing’s flower shop in the Village Center. She is currently the President of the Prowers County Historical Society and an active member of the Zonta Club of Prowers County, having served as president and Area 4 Director. Linda is a driving force in the successful Zonta Rose Day project in Prowers County.
An outstanding Jaycee Women member, Linda has served as local President, Colorado State President and Senator in the Jaycee International Senate. In 1988 she was selected Outstanding Colorado Young Jaycee and in 1999 Outstanding Colorado Jaycee Alumni.
Linda has raised three children and one adopted daughter in Lamar and is contributing to the raising of her grandchildren. Linda Hawkins has supported her home town in many ways and continues to do so.
Jerry Bates has lived in Lamar 50 years. He was born in Rocky Ford and moved to Wiley as a child. In 1975, Jerry was hired as the first full-time Lamar Recreation Director, a position he held until 1985.
During this time many successful programs for both the youth and adults of Lamar were organized and directed by Jerry.
For 14 years, Jerry was the Chief Probation Officer. For 85 seasons of area teams, in the years of 1975 to 2010 he was an official of football, basketball and baseball.
Jerry continues as an active member of the Masons (30 years), Lions (50 years) and a social member of the Elks (50 years). The United Methodist Church has been his church home for 50 years.
Jerry has served the town and area in many ways and truly “loves Lamar!”
