Johnny Miller…September 14, 1944 – May 16, 2021
Russ Baldwin | May 18, 2021 | Comments 0
Johnny Alexander Miller was born on September 14, 1944 in Las Animas, Colorado to August and Susie (Weigel) Miller. He passed away on May 16, 2021 at the Bent County Healthcare Center in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 76.
Johnny was born and raised in Las Animas and farmed until 1982 when he moved to Model, Colorado and worked for John T. Oxley breaking out ground to farm. In 1984, Johnny returned to Las Animas and worked for the Co-Op until retiring in 2006.
Johnny enjoyed camping, fishing, panning for gold, attending activities for his grandkids, woodworking, and working in his shop. He was a member of the Arkansas Valley Co-Op and Town of Cheraw Trustee. Johnny also served as a board member of the North La Junta Sewer District.
Johnny is survived by his wife, Patty Miller of Bent County Healthcare Center in Las Animas, formerly of La Junta, Colorado; children, Darla (Walter) Hopson of Cheraw, Colorado and Clinton (Yvonne) Miller of Stratford, Texas; sisters, Beverly Phillips (Ron Cook) of Las Animas, Colorado and Pam Wyckoff of Cheraw, Colorado; grandchildren, Zachary Miller (Maygan Everson), Amanda Miller, Wendy Hopson (Kody Beeler), Michaela Hopson (Denton Dietrich); great grandchildren, Connor Schmucker, Aiden Miller, Lani Miller, Easton Everson, Maylea Watkins-Beeler, Roxanna Schmucker, and another great grandchild arriving soon, Boone Beeler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Freddy Miller; nephew, Denny James; and brother-in-law, Mike Wyckoff.
Per Johnny’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: