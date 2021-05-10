Joe D. Spitz…November 18, 1927 – May 9, 2021
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Joe D. Spitz, will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating. Interment with full military honors under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and American Legion posts will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Joe will be held from 2:00PM until 5:00PM on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Joe was born on November 18, 1927 at Fort Sumner, New Mexico to Florencio William and Tecla (Swabecher) Spitz and passed away on May 9, 2021 at the Grandview Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 93.
Joe was a cowboy from the day he was born and he worked many different ranching jobs throughout his life.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sue Spitz, his parents, five brothers, four sisters, and grandson, Isaac Moreno.
Joe is survived by his daughters, Frankie Nichols and Sandy “Lucy” Spitz both of Lamar, sister, Pauline Spitz of Welch, OK; nephews, Joe A. Spitz of Lamar and William Spitz of Las Animas, CO; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Foundation either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
