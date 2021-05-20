Jayne Hubbard-Wilson…October 22, 1965 – May 19, 2021
Russ Baldwin | May 20, 2021 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for lifelong Lamar resident, Jayne Hubbard-Wilson will be held at 1:00PM on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Lamar Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Jim Welch officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Jayne will be held from 9:00AM until 11:00AM on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Jayne was born on October 22, 1965 at Lamar, Colorado to Warner Charles and RoseMarie (Mumford) Hubbard and passed away on May 19, 2021 at the Sangre de Cristo Hospice in Pueblo, Colorado with her family by her side at the age of 55.
She is preceded in death by her mother, RoseMarie Hubbard and infant sister Tammy Lynn Hubbard.
Jayne is survived by her husband, Scott Wilson of the family home in Lamar, children, Josh Wilson of Lamar, CO, Amelia (David) Vigil of Pueblo, CO and Jason (Krysta) Wilson of Lamar, CO; four grandchildren, Paisley and Madelyn Vigil and Rosalie and Beau Wilson. She is also survived by her father, Warner Hubbard of Lamar, CO, brothers, Tony (Jeannie) Hubbard of Beuta, TX, Tom Hubbard and Jim (Lisa) Hubbard all of Lamar, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
