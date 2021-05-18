Give a Book, Get a Book-Tiny Libraries are a Big Idea
Some people will lend a friend a book. But did you know you have unidentified friends in the community who will lend you a book, even if they don’t know you, or you don’t know them. All you have to do is head to one of several communities in the county and visit the Tiny Libraries which are now available to anyone, thanks to the efforts of Laura Misenheimer. All you have to do is either return the book once you’re done, or if you intend to keep in, replace it with one or two books of your own for the next visitor to enjoy.
These Tiny Libraries are open and available at: Hope Center learning gardens on North 10th Street, Washington Elementary, Northside Park, and Wiley Park.
Another Tiny Library has been established on the Northside of Willow Creek Park. Mathew Biskaz, who works with the Prowers County Youth Program, put this up and it has been working out really well. It’s stocked with books for all ages, and if you have any books you’d like to donate give him a call at Prowers County Public Health and Environment, 336-8721.
The Friends of the Library will hold a “Garage Book Sale” the first weekend of each month – Friday and Saturday mornings from 9 till 1 on the east end of the library.
