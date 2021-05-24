Eunice L. Potts…June 27, 1932 – May 17, 2021
Longtime Lamar resident, Eunice L. Potts was born on June 27, 1932 at Saskatchewan, Canada to Christian and Freda (Zinkhan) Boehmer and passed away on May 17, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 88.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Bernard Walter Beohmer and Eugene C. Boehmer and one sister, Aurora Barbara Sugen.
Eunice is survived by her children, Charlene (Craig) Tevis of Rosenburg, TX, Cindy Marie (Dalton) Carter of Black Hawk, CO and Perry Lynn (Faye) Potts of Springdale, AR; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
