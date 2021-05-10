Esma Ann Sue Archer…May 6, 1950 – October 8, 2020
Lifetime Wiley resident Esma Ann Sue Archer passed away on October 8, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona at the age of 70 with her family by her side.
A graveside memorial service for Sue will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place, per Sue’s request.
Sue is preceded by her parents, Albert Archer and mother, Esma Greatrex Hoyle; brother, Robert Archer and sister, Mary Perkins.
She is survived by her daughter, Anna Moulder of AZ, nephew, Jordan (Ericho) Gardner of TX, niece, Nicole Gardner of TX; two grandchildren Ashton Holderman of AZ and Justin Holderman of AZ. She is also survived by five great-nieces, numerous cousins and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wiley Volunteer Fire Department and/or Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
