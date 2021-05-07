Doris O. Anderson…January 24, 1930 – May 4, 2021
Russ Baldwin | May 07, 2021 | Comments 0
A private family memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Doris O. Anderson will be held at 1:00PM on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Jon Chiesa officiating. Services for Doris will be streamed live on Zoom, to attend virtually please use the following ID: 876 1142 0849 and Passcode: LoveDoris. A private inurnment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Per Doris’ request cremation will take place.
Doris was born on January 24, 1930 at Pritchett, Colorado to George and Beulah (Stubblefield) Love and passed away on May 4, 2021 at the Prowers Medical Center in Lamar at the age of 91.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Bob Love and step-son, Scott Anderson.
Doris is survived by her husband, Darrold Anderson of the family home in Lamar; children, Vicki (Steve) Ricks of Runaway Bay, TX, Dalton Patterson of Lamar, CO and Rob (Cindy) Patterson of Windsor, CO; step-children, Mike (Toni) Anderson of WA, Staci (Martin) Phillips of Steward, OK, Tina (Wen) Shaw of AZ and Lynn (Terry) Eisenhauer of WA; grandchildren, Chris Ricks, Janea Hardy, Jennifer Vallejos and Shaylee Mustari and great-grandchildren, Kasidy Hardy, Bo Hardy, Brogan Hardy and Owen Mustari. She is also survived by numerous step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren, brother (Jim) Dorothy Love of Athena, TX as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: