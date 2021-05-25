Council Approves Public Safety Board
Russ Baldwin | May 25, 2021 | Comments 0
The Lamar City Council, during its May 24th meeting, approved on first reading, Ordinance 1245, establishing an Advisory Board of Public Safety for the City of Lamar, Colorado. The board will have five members who will provide input on a “Review of certain un-resolved citizen complaints, after the proper internal administrative process has been concluded; recommend to the administrative staff certain policy changes, amendments, implementation of new policies, and capital purchases; provide a conduit to share the concerns and needs of both the citizens of the City and the police and fire departments and continue to promote communication, understanding and relationships between the police and fire departments and the public.”
Members will undergo a review process by the police and fire chiefs and city administrator will make recommendations to the Lamar City Council for an appointment. Members will serve four-year staggered terms, must be Lamar residents, undergo a background check, have an empirical understanding of police and fire operations, not be a member of those departments and will not receive any compensation for membership. They may be removed from the board for any reason the council deems sufficient and the council may appoint one of their own members or the city administrator to serve on the board.
The council is considering the City by App proposal presented to them by a representative of the firm which offers a comprehensive, on-line information source detailing various resource listings for services, retail outlets and future events. The service would be funded in part by the city, Lamar Chamber of Commerce, PEP and title sponsors.
The issue of vehicle parking on city streets went before the council. A concern by a resident of improper parking in the 100 block of West Poplar Street was noted during an earlier council meeting and Police Chief Miller was directed to explore potential solutions. He presented ordinances from other communities on the matter but no action will be taken pending more review. Miller said he was concerned with vehicles wider than 7 ½ feet or the duration for some vehicles parked in one spot. on a separate note, Chief Miller said he is aware of speeding concerns along 6th, 12th and 14th streets in town as well as drivers failing to stop for red lights or intersections such as 6th and Oak. He said his department would appreciate information about the time and locations of unsafe drivers.
Chief Miller received the go-ahead to apply for a renewal to the Colorado Surplus Property Agency. The program allows various city departments to receive surplus federal property at no cost to the city. The council tabled a proposed two-year contract with Central Security Communications, Inc.’s for alarm monitoring for the Lamar Library and the Senior Center. Daniels’s Construction had their bid approved for the construction of the Fort Bent Canal Pedestrian Bridge and adjacent ADA concrete ramps. A request for proposal was sent to eleven contractors for the project. Daniel’s bid was the lowest at $90,350. Chief Building Inspector, Craig Brooks, said once the project is finished, almost the entire east side of Lamar, from the college to Pizza Hut, would be ADA compliant.
The Lamar City Council recognized Jonah McSwan who is the newest member of the Lamar Police Department. McSwan received his oath of office during the council’s May 24th meeting on Monday.
Following a public hearing, the council approved the request for a Hotel/Restaurant Liquor License for Palace Tavern, submitted by E.J. Carpenter. The location at 1301 North Main Street is the site of the former Cow Palace Inn. Carpenter said the new restaurant will feature scratch-made offerings as well as a menu that favors beef along with various fusion flavors. He estimated the new restaurant will employ at least two dozen persons.
The Lamarlins swim team received permission for overnight camping in Willow Creek Park for participants coming to town June 18th to the 20th as well as the state meet August 5-8th. The council is preparing an open house for the community on Saturday, June 19th to meet the staff now operating the Southeast Colorado Regional Airport.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Economy • Employment • Featured • Health • Law Enforcement • Public Safety
About the Author: