Colorado Crop Progress & Condition Report, Week Ending May 9, 2021
Russ Baldwin | May 11, 2021 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Isolated to heavy moisture was received in some areas last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Several northeastern counties received moisture and experienced cool temperatures last week, slowing fieldwork and crop emergence. Received moisture greatly benefitted non-irrigated crop and pasture conditions. Concerns remained for poorer winter wheat stands due to prior dryness and wind. A county report noted corn planting
remained behind as did sorghum and millet progress due to wet weather. Livestock producers continued processing stock in preparation for summer grazing, but county reports noted native grass growth was slow and producers continued to delay turnout.
East central counties also received moisture several days last week, boosting soil moisture supplies and improving native pasture condition.
Southwestern counties continued to experience severe to exceptional drought conditions, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report. Welcome moisture was received in areas of the Grand Valley according to county reports, but westernmost areas received little. High winds were also reported.
In the San Luis Valley, moisture was received followed by warmer weather which aided barley mergence and cool season native grass growth. Potato planting also advanced quickly last week and barley planting was nearly complete. County reports noted high winds continued to cause issues for seeded barley and some damage was noted. Overall conditions in the area remained dry.
In southeastern counties, isolated moisture was received but conditions remained very dry. Corn planting continued and producers were preparing to cut alfalfa. Concerns remained for winter wheat in the district.
As of May 6, 2021, snowpack in Colorado was 69 percent measured as percent of median snowfall. The Southwest and San Luis Valley were 47 and 52 percent, respectively.
Stored feed supplies were rated 26 percent very short, 26 percent short, 47 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus.
Sheep death loss was 1 percent heavy, 78 percent average, and 21 percent light. Cattle death loss was 64 percent average and 36 percent light.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Economy • Environment • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: