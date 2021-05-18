Colorado Crop Progress and Condition Report, Week Ending May 16, 2021
Russ Baldwin | May 18, 2021 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Counties in eastern districts continued to receive good moisture last week while western counties remained extremely dry, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
In northeastern and east central counties, planting delays continued in areas due to wet conditions. Cool temperatures and overcast weather delayed progress and emergence. Isolated severe weather and damaging hail was also reported. Winter wheat benefited from received moisture, but county reports noted crop loss in some cases where prior poor emergence was not recoverable. Livestock producers were busy turning stock out to summer pasture, but some were still waiting for native grass growth to pick up.
In southwestern counties, exceptional drought conditions persisted. County reports noted extremely limited availability of irrigation water with early shut-offs reported. Limited irrigation is expected to adversely impact crops in the district, notably alfalfa hay.
In the San Luis Valley, barley planting was virtually complete and potato planting continued to advance quickly. County reports noted growth and emergence picked up for crops and native grass. Feed stocks were notably short.
In southeastern counties, good moisture was received in areas, improving crop and pasture conditions. Spring planting continued and producers were preparing to cut alfalfa. A county report noted producers were still providing supplemental feed to livestock.
As of May 14, 2021, snowpack in Colorado was 70 percent measured as percent of median snowfall. The Southwest and San Luis Valley were 34 and 39 percent, respectively.
Stored feed supplies were rated 22 percent very short, 26 percent short, and 52 percent adequate. Sheep death loss was 87 percent average and 13 percent light. Cattle death loss was 70 percent average and 30 percent light.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: