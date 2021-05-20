Click It or Ticket Enforcement Shows Fatalities Surge on Colorado Hwys
May 20, 2021
DENVER – With traffic fatalities up 12% over this time last year, the Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol are partnering with 47 law enforcement agencies for the largest seat belt enforcement campaign of the year, Click It or Ticket. A press conference will also serve as the kickoff for multiple impaired driving awareness campaigns set to run this summer. Representatives from CDOT, Denver Police and CSP will be in attendance. A mother who lost her child in a crash will also speak about the importance of buckling up the painful ordeal of losing her daughter.
The Click It or Ticket enforcement period will run from Monday, May 24 to Sunday, June 6. The enforcement period encourages people to buckle up to avoid a citation but, more importantly, get home safely to their loved ones.
In 2020, 612 people, including pedestrians, were killed on Colorado roads. Of those killed, 365 were in passenger vehicles and 203 or 56% were unbuckled at the time of the crash. This is a seven percent increase from 189 unbuckled fatalities in 2019.
Statewide, Colorado’s seatbelt use is 4% lower than the national average of 90%. Seat belts reduce the risk of injury or death in a crash by 50%, and when all Coloradoans do their part, our roads are a safer place.
Click It or Ticket is a nationwide campaign from NHTSA. Since Click It or Ticket was introduced in Colorado in 2002, statewide seat belt use has increased from 72% to 86%. For more information about seat belt safety and enforcement citation numbers, visit SeatBeltsColorado.com.
